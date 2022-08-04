Hawaiian Electric installs 2 new fast chargers for electric vehicles in Mililani

Electric vehicle owners on Oʻahu have a new option for charging their cars.

Hawaiian Electric has installed two new fast chargers for public use at the Town Center of Mililani shopping mall.

These ports are the latest additions to Hawaiian Electric’s charging network. They currently own and operate 27 chargers across the islands, and are seeking approval to install more ports.

Hawaiian Electric says that charging for 15 minutes at the new Mililani station can provide 40 miles of added range for a typical electric car.

Hawaiian Electric also advises users that charging rates will be lower during the day, when more solar energy is available.

“With the number of EVs on Hawai‘i’s roadways more than tripling over the past five years there is clearly a need for more charging options,” said Aki Marceau, Hawaiian Electric’s director of electrification of transportation.

The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office says that ground transportation accounts for roughly one-fifth of Hawaiʻi’s greenhouse gas emissions.