Environmental groups sue Kauaʻi, health department for violating Clean Water Act

Community and environmental groups have sued the County of Kauaʻi and the state health department for discharging polluted water — and violating federal permitting laws.

The environmental group Surfrider Foundation and Nā Kiaʻi Kai — comprised of West Kauaʻi residents — filed the suit in U.S. District Court Thursday.

They allege that Kauaʻi County has been violating the Clean Water Act by discharging water with sediment, bacteria and diesel from the Kīkīaola Harbor Drain into the ocean.

The suit says the local government is dumping the water without a required federal permit.

The plaintiffs want the county to obtain and comply with the necessary permits, and for the DOH to process the permit application. It also calls for civil penalties and legal fees.