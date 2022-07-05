Public input needed for Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park recovery project

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is looking for community input on a recovery plan following the 2018 Kīlauea eruption.

The eruption was the most destructive volcanic activity in Hawaiʻi in the last two centuries. The park was closed for over 100 days.

The Disaster Recovery Project will repair, relocate or remove park infrastructure and facilities operated by the U.S. Geological Survey.

Under the proposed action, the National Park Service would:



Deconstruct the damaged facilities (Jaggar Museum and two adjacent USGS buildings) at Uēkahuna bluff area.

Repair the comfort station at the Uēkahuna bluff area.

Repair and restore access to the Uēkahuna bluff overlook.

Construct a natural surface trail to connect overlooks on Crater Rim Trail in the Uēkahuna bluff area.

Remove and replace the existing water tanks in the Uēkahuna bluff area.

Replace the USGS HVO research facilities and construct a new field station near the ball field by Kilauea Military Camp (KMC).

Construct a new replacement visitor center next to the existing Kīlauea Visitor Center/park headquarters building.

Repurpose the existing Kīlauea Visitor Center (KVC) facility as a space for indoor park programs, special events and K-12 educational programming. KVC will continue as the park headquarters site.

Enhance the park entrance and realign Crater Rim Drive to improve visitor safety with a roundabout, and the addition of a third lane for administrative use only to reduce wait times at the park entrance for visitors and staff.

Deconstruct non-historic National Park Service office space in the park research area and relocation of the NPS offices to former USGS Pacific Island Ecosystems Research Center buildings.

Develop parking, utilities and other site infrastructure to serve the facilities of the proposed action and improve traffic flow.

Virtual meetings will be held on July 21st at noon and 6 p.m. Join the online Zoom meeting here.

Public input is accepted online and over the phone (808-460-6212) until July 31 at 11:59 p.m.