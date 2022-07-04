Lokahi Pacific offers $30K to farmers and ranchers for axis deer damage

The nonprofit housing organization Lokahi Pacific is accepting applications for a $1.5 million assistance program for damage caused by axis deer and other feral animals.

Gov. David Ige has declared a disaster relief period for Maui County because of the axis deer crisis. There are an estimated 60,000 axis deer in Maui Nui.

The animals have devastated pasture forage and migrated to agricultural and developed areas in search of food and water.

An ongoing drought has also worsened the situation for farmers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture declared drought disasters for both Maui and Hawaiʻi counties.

With the Maui County program, farmers and ranchers can receive a grant of up to $30,000 for fencing and covering crop damages.

Candidates must own a food-producing farm or ranch of more than 12 acres but less than 40 acres. They must be located in Maui County to be eligible for the grant.

Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted.

Applications are available online at lokahipacific.org. The deadline is Aug. 15 at 4 p.m.