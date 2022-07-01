Expect delays at Hawaiʻi airports over Fourth of July weekend

The state Department of Transportation expects crowds at Hawai’i airports this Fourth of July weekend.

The department recommends flyers arrive three hours before their flight.

Arriving early is especially encouraged if traveling between the peak hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Hawai'i’s five major airports in Honolulu, Kahului, Līhuʻe, Kona and Hilo are expected to equal or exceed pre-pandemic numbers.

Major airlines have agreed to make sure ticket counters are open at least three hours before scheduled flights during the busy summer travel season.

Parking at the airport is also limited during the summer. Catching a ride to the airport is recommended.

While masking is optional, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends covering the mouth and nose during the flight and indoors at the airport.