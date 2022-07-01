Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Expect delays at Hawaiʻi airports over Fourth of July weekend

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published July 1, 2022 at 10:12 AM HST
Airport.jpg

The state Department of Transportation expects crowds at Hawai’i airports this Fourth of July weekend.

The department recommends flyers arrive three hours before their flight.

Arriving early is especially encouraged if traveling between the peak hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Hawai'i’s five major airports in Honolulu, Kahului, Līhuʻe, Kona and Hilo are expected to equal or exceed pre-pandemic numbers.

Major airlines have agreed to make sure ticket counters are open at least three hours before scheduled flights during the busy summer travel season.

Parking at the airport is also limited during the summer. Catching a ride to the airport is recommended.

While masking is optional, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends covering the mouth and nose during the flight and indoors at the airport.

Tags

Local News tourismDepartment of Transportation
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
Related Content