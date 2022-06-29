RIMPAC returns to Hawaiian Islands, California

The international maritime military exercise known as Rim of the Pacific, or RIMPAC, started Wednesday and will run through the first week of August.

Twenty-six countries will bring in more than 25,000 military personnel to events in and around Hawaiʻi and Southern California.

Exercises will be conducted via land, air and sea. According to a news release, the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet will welcome nearly 40 surface ships, four submarines and 170 aircrafts from around the world.

The naval wargames will include training, security and defense drills.

This is the 28th iteration of the biennial RIMPAC, and the first since a scaled-down version in 2020.