Firework permits available for Big Island residents

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department will be issuing firework permits to Big Island residents until 8 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

The permits cost $25 and allow the holder to purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers.

Ignition is only allowed between 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. on July Fourth.

Fire Chief Kazuo Todd reminds the public that it is illegal for anyone to:

1. Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework;

2. Throw fireworks from a vehicle;

3. Set off any firework:



At any time not within the time period allowed;

Within 1,000 feet of any operating hospital, nursing home, home for the elderly, or animal hospital;

In or on any school building or property;

On any highway, alley, street, sidewalk, or other public way, in any park, or within 1,000 feet of a church during the periods when services are held.

4. It is also illegal for any person to offer for sale, sell, or give any firework to minors and for any minor to possess, sell, set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any firework, except under the immediate supervision of an adult.

Permits and firecrackers can only be purchased at the TNT tent at 381 E. Makaʻala Street in Hilo.