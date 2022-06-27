Free public Wi-Fi is now available at Panaʻewa Park in Hilo

Panaʻewa Park in Hilo now has free Wi-Fi as part of a pilot program with the County of Hawaiʻi and T&T Electric.

It's meant for students to have access to free high-speed internet. The access point is located on a streetlight across from the Panaʻewa Gymnasium. The internet is accessible within 328 ft. of the streetlight.

The pilot project will also study the need and feasibility of providing free public Wi-Fi.

The technology is called Ubicquia Ubihub Wifi 6 Access Point. It can also dim the lights, count the number of pedestrians and vehicles, and provides surveillance with two cameras.

The county will try to expand more free public access points if there is high demand.