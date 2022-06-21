Donate
Local News

Bruce Voss named chairperson of the state Board of Education

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM HST
Bruce Voss board of education
Office of Gov. David Ige
/
Bruce Voss

Bruce Voss will become the next chairperson of the state’s Board of Education.

Gov. David Ige announced Voss’ new position Monday afternoon, re-appointing him to a third term on the board.

Voss has been on the Board of Education since July 2016. He currently serves as the BOE’s finance committee chair.

He will succeed current chair Catherine Payne, whose term ends later this month.

Voss’s term as BOE chair will run from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025.

He is a partner at the law firm Lung Rose Voss & Wagnild. He previously worked at Pacific Business News and KHON2 News.

Voss is a graduate of Kalaheo High School and the Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

