Public input sought on paid tennis, pickleball lessons at Oʻahu parks

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 20, 2022 at 3:52 PM HST
The City and County of Honolulu is calling on O’ahu park users to participate in a survey focused on commercial tennis and pickleball lessons.

In a statement, the city said it recognizes that some residents want to take tennis lessons, but may not be able to afford them at a private club.

The Department of Parks and Recreation also recognizes that there are a limited number of public courts — and the rise of pickleball has increased demand.

So the city is evaluating if paid tennis and pickleball lessons can be designated as authorized commercial activities on public courts. It will also consider additional rules and regulations.

The survey can be found online at bit.ly/OutdoorCourtSurvey2 until July 5.

Physical copies of the survey will be available at Kapolei Hale and at the Department of Parks and Recreation permits office in the Frank Fasi Municipal Building.

Public hearings will also be held virtually via this Zoom link and in-person at Kapolei Hale, Suite 312, next Tuesday, June 28 at 2 p.m.

