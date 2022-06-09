5 bills signed to protect marine resources and promote green jobs

In honor of World Oceans Day, Gov. David Ige signed four bills into law to protect ocean resources. Ige also signed a bill that will create a green jobs youth corps under the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Fishing penalties - There will be a tiered fine system for each specimen of aquatic life taken, killed or injured — effective this July. Fines can reach up to $15,000 or the retail market value of the specimen.

The new law also allows the court to issue marine-based community service to the defendant.

Fishing aggregation - The Department of Land and Natural Resources will receive funding to deploy, replace, and maintain fishing aggregation devices.

As of January of this year, almost half of the DLNR's FADs are missing. The average cost of replacing a missing FAD is $12,000.

Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District - The Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District in Waimea will begin limiting the number of visitors in certain areas in a three-year pilot program. The project will mainly focus on Shark’s Cove and Kapoʻo Tidepools.

In-lieu fee mitigation - The DLNR is authorized to use their in-lieu fee mitigation to protect aquatic habitats.

Green jobs - DLNR will create a green jobs youth corps. The new administration will provide temporary work and field training for adults 38-years-old or younger.

Opportunities will be available in fields of natural resource management, agriculture, and sustainability.