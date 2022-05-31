Donate
State senator wants law enforcement in elementary schools after Texas shooting

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published May 30, 2022 at 11:17 AM HST
playground children elementary
Sophia McCullough
/
Hawaii Public Radio

A state senator has asked Gov. David Ige to assign sheriffs at public schools and programs next school year.

Senate Minority Leader Kurt Fevella sent a letter last week to Ige making the request, days after a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

In his letter, the ʻEwa Beach senator noted the Department of Education has said there are no security staff at public elementary schools and pre-kindergarten programs.

Security and resource officers and attendants are assigned at certain intermediate and high schools throughout the state.

He also said principals and school staff in his district do not feel properly trained to handle a lockdown scenario.

Fevella emphasized it is crucial that law enforcement officers work with DOE staff at all schools because they are trained to assess, identify and take protective action when potential dangers occur.

