Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

University of Hawaiʻi submits updated Maunakea management plan for final approval

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published May 25, 2022 at 3:22 PM HST
Maunakea Mauna kea observatories HPR
Zoe Dym
/
HPR
FILE - Observatories on Maunakea on Hawaiʻi Island in 2022.

The University of Hawaiʻi is submitting an updated Maunakea management plan to the state Board of Land and Natural Resources for final approval.

The UH Board of Regents unanimously approved the supplement to UH’s comprehensive management plan last week despite recent action at the Legislature.

Earlier this month, state lawmakers approved a bill that would end UH's stewardship of Maunakea and create a new management authority for it. The measure awaits Gov. David Ige’s signature.

UH President David Lassner told the board the university is still proceeding with the plan because the university “would still be responsible to care for Maunakea under that bill until 2028.”

The plan is required by the state BLNR to satisfy state rules regulating land uses in the conservation district.

The BLNR has the final say on UH’s updated management plan.

Tags

Local News MaunakeaUniversity of Hawai‘iBoard of Land and Natural Resources
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Content