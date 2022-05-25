University of Hawaiʻi submits updated Maunakea management plan for final approval

The University of Hawaiʻi is submitting an updated Maunakea management plan to the state Board of Land and Natural Resources for final approval.

The UH Board of Regents unanimously approved the supplement to UH’s comprehensive management plan last week despite recent action at the Legislature.

Earlier this month, state lawmakers approved a bill that would end UH's stewardship of Maunakea and create a new management authority for it. The measure awaits Gov. David Ige’s signature.

UH President David Lassner told the board the university is still proceeding with the plan because the university “would still be responsible to care for Maunakea under that bill until 2028.”

The plan is required by the state BLNR to satisfy state rules regulating land uses in the conservation district.

The BLNR has the final say on UH’s updated management plan.