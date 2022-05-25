Gov. Ige extends additional food benefits through July
Gov. David Ige has extended additional public benefits for those facing food insecurity through July.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps, provides benefits to low-income individuals and families to buy food.
Additional SNAP benefits were authorized when the governor declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The additional benefits were set to end when Ige’s last COVID emergency order ended in March. But the state is still seeing a need for food assistance.
In April, 92,903 families (172,464 individuals) received additional benefits of $18.4 million in federally authorized SNAP emergency allotments.
The latest emergency proclamation expires on July 22.
Click here for more information from the state Department of Human Services.