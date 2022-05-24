Donate
Big Island mayor calls on residents to practice 'mindful masking' as COVID cases rise

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published May 24, 2022 at 12:37 PM HST
face_mask.jpg
Casey Harlow / HPR
/

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth is calling on residents to employ "mindful masking" strategies as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise.

"Mindful masking" strongly encourages the use of masks when in large gatherings, grocery stores, indoor gathering places, aboard public transportation, and in bars and restaurants when not actively eating and drinking.

No mask mandate currently exists on Hawaiʻi Island, or in the state, although private organizations and businesses can make their own rules related to COVID precautions and regulations.

The suggestion comes as Hawaiʻi County has reported over 1,400 new cases in a 14-day period.

The state reported nearly 12,000 new cases over the same period.

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Summary Metrics on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Hawaiʻi Department Of Health
/
Local News coronavirusHawaiʻi Island
