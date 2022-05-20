Most of Hawaiʻi is now under the CDC's 'high' COVID-19 community level

Most of the state is now under the highest Centers for Disease Control level for COVID-19. The levels are "a measure of the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and healthcare systems," the CDC says.

The CDC moved Honolulu and Maui counties to the red, high level this week — up from the medium yellow.

Kauaʻi County was moved to the red level last week because of a high number of cases and relatively limited hospital capacity.

Under the high level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors. A little over 9% of counties nationwide are at the high level. About 15% are at the medium level.

To determine a community level, the CDC looks at hospital beds occupied by COVID patients, COVID hospital admissions, and the total number of new cases in an area.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on May 19, 2022.

Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino says health officials are watching a number of indicators of community health.

“Our main metric right now is our health care capacity. And our hospital is not anywhere close to being overwhelmed. I think this morning’s number was five COVID patients in the hospital. And of the five, four were like incidental contacts, where they’ve come in for another procedure, and tested positive — nothing, no major signs, no severe symptoms. So we’re monitoring it very closely but our health care system right now is not being taxed," Victorino said.

As of Friday, Hawaiʻi County remains in the yellow or medium category, according to the CDC.

Hawaiʻi Department Of Health / Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Summary Metrics on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Speaking to HPR's The Conversation, Hawaiʻi Health Director Dr. Libby Char said there's no need to panic, but people should be mindful of their social gatherings and face mask usage.

"We need to make smart decisions. People know how to deal with COVID at this point. Stay home if you're sick, that's one of the huge lessons that keeps popping up over and over," she said. "Avoid large gatherings. Consider getting takeout at restaurants again until the numbers come back down. Get vaccinated."

For more Hawaiʻi COVID information, go to hawaiicovid19.com.