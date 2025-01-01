About the HPR José A. Fajardo Student Internship Fund

The family of the late José A. Fajardo, HPR's former President and General Manager, invites the public to make a donation to HPR's José A. Fajardo Student Internship Fund in his memory.

The fund was created in honor of José’s deep commitment to developing the next generation of public media leaders. The internship fund will help introduce local students to career opportunities in public media.

You may make your contribution online here. Please mention “the Fajardo internship fund” in the comment box at the bottom of the donation form. Mahalo!