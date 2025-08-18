CEO Memo: In the Face of Funding Cuts, Reasons for Hope

It’s been quite a month. A lot has happened since federal funding was eliminated to HPR and all public media on July 18.

The model that has helped hundreds of local media organizations serve their communities for decades has been decimated, including the now unfolding shutdown of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Still, there is reason for hope.

At HPR, we are feeling profound gratitude for the wave of support we have seen. In the weeks after the vote to cut federal funding for public media, a river of gifts ranging from $20 to $2000 to even $20,000 poured in to HPR. That resulted in a total of $650,000 received in less than three weeks after the rescission vote, exceeding the $525,000 HPR received in federal funds last year.

That wave of support in these unprecedented times gives all of us at HPR resolve and optimism as we move ahead, for the first time in our history, as a 100% community-backed organization serving Hawai’i.

And there’s more reason for optimism: The outstanding work, results and recognition in the wake of the funding cuts.

Here are some highlights:



We ended our fiscal year ahead of forecast, boosted by support before and after the rescission vote.

Essential work from the news team in the last month included stories of not just pain but of resilience and innovation as we marked two years since the Maui fires. And during the tsunami threat, HPR broke into regular programming with live coverage on-air and frequent updates online with urgency, clarity and accuracy that is a hallmark of HPR.

Our new, must-listen companion podcast to the Chief of War series starring Jason Momoa is called Feathers and Fire, and it’s a hit! The podcast explores key themes in each episode with expertise and joy.

HPR’s Social Club newsletter is off to a great start highlighting the dynamic range of things to do across the islands. It's a great addition to our popular daily Akamai Recap newsletter and our Station Updates biweekly update.

Our Live From the Atherton series is a ticket to inspiration and connection. Shows featuring classical music artists this month brought people together in our special space. Don’t worry if you couldn’t nab a ticket to these sold-out shows - they will be aired for broadcast at a future date.

Within days after the rescission vote, HPR staff was out and about connecting in person, including a gathering on Maui with many of our nearest and dearest supporters and fans, and at Honolulu Night Market, we collaborated with Our Kaka‘ako on a Modern Voices Booth.

We recently announced that we are bringing one of HPR’s most beloved shows, “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” back to Hawai’i for the first time since 2011. Another fan favorite, "The Moth," returns in early October.

HPR was named best news site in the state by the Society of Professional Journalists Hawai‘i Chapter. We also won first, second and third place in news enterprise reporting and in features reporting.

Fresh data reports show a growing appetite for HPR’s work: Audience numbers are up across our broadcast listenership, and across our digital portfolio of streaming, newsletters, web and app and social presences.

What’s next? We are preparing for our first full fundraising campaign since the funding cuts. It will run on-air and online from September 18 -25.

In the past, our two major annual campaigns have each been 10 days long, but with this incredible momentum, we are shortening it to just a week.

We have a goal of $600,000 to hit. If we reach it before Sept. 25, we’ll even end the campaign earlier.

HPR's very direct business model is a remarkable thing: We get support from some in order to serve all. Everyone in Hawai’i (and beyond) can have this product for free, no subscription or paywalls, no loud or obtrusive ads, just trusted information and inspiring music brought to you by fellow community members.

If you were one of the nearly 2,000 people who thoughtfully contributed in this past month, or if you are already an active monthly giver, we mahalo you and invite you to encourage your family and friends to join you as an HPR supporter. If every current member swayed just one person to contribute to HPR at any level, we would double our membership, creating an even stronger foundation of support now and for years to come.

If you are one of the roughly 200,000 people every week who listen for any amount of time on air, stream or download, or visit our site or app, or who subscribe to one of newsletters, then this is the moment to show support for HPR, and for people across the islands.

If you want to fight back against misinformation, mistrust and polarization, then supporting HPR is a very good way to be a force for good, right here where we all live.

We don't know what future holds—more costs and challenges may still come. But we have crystal clear signals that HPR is a valued and essential service, and so many reasons for hope in these uncertain times.

We are excited and grateful to keep working to inform, inspire and connect Hawai’i.

Join the wave in helping HPR move forward, together.