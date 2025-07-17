Rescission vote is today: be with us now

These are the final hours of a truly unprecedented moment.

A final vote in the US House is expected today on a White House request to cancel previously approved funding for public media and foreign aid.

The vote could come as early as 1 p.m. HST today, or it could extend to the deadline of tomorrow, Friday, July 18.

There is a slim, fighting chance that this rescission act gets voted DOWN in the House today or tomorrow, preserving this funding for public media.

You know how essential, helpful and inspirational HPR can be as a free public service for all of Hawai’i.

We are fortunate that our elected officials in the US House and Senate are also supportive of HPR.

Here’s what we are asking of you in these final hours:



And, for the many fans of HPR who live outside of Hawai’i, you can use that same link to email or call your representative, or just visit ProtectMyPublicMedia.Org.

We will be covering this throughout the day on-air and online. You can tune in to The Conversation at 11 a.m. HST today and hear updates from Bill Dorman and Catherine Cruz. And we will be carrying NPR programming and updates on this and much more, as always.

