HPR wins 4 Regional Murrow Awards

(HONOLULU) HPR has won four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced Region 2 winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards on May 14. Region 2 comprises California, Hawai‘i, Nevada and Guam.

Presented annually by the RTDNA, the Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. Regional winners automatically advance to the national competition. National winners are expected to be announced in August.

HPR received recognition in the following categories:

Digital:

Sophia McCullough and Krista Rados

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion:

Here's What Iam Tongi's Win Means for Pacific Islander Musicians

By Cassie Ordonio

Excellence in Sound:

Volcanologist by Day, Musician by Night Combines His Love of Violin with Kīlauea

By Savannah Harriman-Pote

Feature Reporting:

Aboard a Small Plane, This Maui Pilot Takes Animal Rescues to New Heights

By Catherine Cluett Pactol

HPR won a National Murrow Award in 2015. Most recently, HPR won three Regional Murrow Awards in 2021. View a list of previous HPR achievements.