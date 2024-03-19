Thanks to your listenership and financial support, HPR provides a vital public service: to present music and stories that illuminate understanding and weave our communities together. Learn more about what HPR has accomplished with your help in our latest annual report.

In this 2023 annual report, you’ll learn about:

Our digital-first podcast, This Is Our Hawaiʻi , presenting a deep dive into long-standing frustrations within Hawaiʻi’s rural communities

Coverage of Hawai'i's rich culture and the artistic expressions that emerge from it

Our live music showcases at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio

Empowered voices and faces from the HPR community

HPR’s family of supporters includes 14,000+ members, nearly 200 program underwriters, several dozen charitable foundations, and a growing corps of volunteers. Through the power of our shared community stories, your support allows us to continue to connect, inspire and empower.

