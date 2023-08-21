Hawaiʻi Public Radio to host live two-day fundraiser for Maui aid

Hawaiʻi Public Radio (HPR) will be broadcasting a live two-day fundraiser this Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25 to support recovery efforts on Maui.

On both days, HPR will override programming from 7 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-1 and HPR-2 for this fundraiser. HPR will also be using its digital platforms to raise funds on hawaiipublicradio.org.

One-hundred percent of proceeds raised will be donated to Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, which has already awarded more than $4 million dollars to nonprofits on the ground, directly assisting Maui residents and families.

In response to the Maui disaster, HPR has canceled its fall membership campaign and is redirecting efforts to this fundraiser.

“This is the deadliest natural disaster our Islands have experienced. HPR is dedicated to using our statewide broadcast reach and global digital reach to continue to support our Maui community in this time of great need,” said José A. Fajardo, HPR President & General Manager.

