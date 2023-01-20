HPR's intimate Atherton concerts return next month after four-year hiatus

HONOLULU--Next month, Hawai‘i Public Radio's Atherton concert series returns in-person to its Honolulu studio. The lineup features Hawaiian music artists ‘Uhe‘uhene, Ei Nei and Pōmaika‘i, as well as Galliard String Quartet with Raiatea Helm.

The intimate concerts will take place every Saturday in February at HPR's Atherton Performing Arts Studio at 738 Kāheka Street in Honolulu. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and each show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $45 and are available to purchase online at hawaiipublicradio.org/events. Seating is extremely limited and expected to sell out. All ticket sales will support the featured local artists and cover nominal event costs.

The concert series comes nearly four years since the radio station's last in-person concert, and two years after the last live-streamed performance.

"HPR looks forward to welcoming our community back to our Atherton Performing Arts Studio for this celebration of our native culture, music and the arts," said José A. Fajardo, HPR's President and General Manager.

Attendees of the February shows will be among the first to experience studio upgrades that were installed during the hiatus to allow for the recording of a more diverse range of performances.

Audio and video of the concerts will be recorded for future broadcasts and online content on HPR's platforms.

Mahalo to FarmLovers Markets for their sponsorship of this concert series.