HPR welcomes new members to its governing bodies

(HONOLULU) Hawai‘i Public Radio is pleased to announce the newest members to its Board of Directors and Community Advisory Board, effective July 18, 2022.

The following individuals have joined HPR’s Board of Directors:

Jim Burke Jr. (O‘ahu)

President of Production, Focus Features

Cheryl Lupenui (Hawai‘i Island)

President and CEO, The Kohala Center

Peter Merriman (Maui)

Chef and Restaurateur, Merriman's and Handcrafted Restaurants

Dana Tokioka (O‘ahu)

Vice President, Atlas Insurance Agency, Inc.

President, Island Holdings' Foundations

Community Advisory Board Chair / Ex-Officio Board Member:

Kelsie Aguilera (O‘ahu)

Professor of Anthropology, Leeward Community College

The Board of Directors is legally responsible for the governance of HPR as a locally owned and operated nonprofit corporation. The Board also holds the FCC broadcast licenses for the radio stations operating as HPR. More about the Board of Directors.

HPR also welcomes 10 community members from across the state to its Community Advisory Board (CAB) Class of 2024:



James Faumuina, Kapolei, O‘ahu

Padraic Gallagher, Līhu‘e, Kaua‘i

Valerie Koenig, Honolulu, O‘ahu

Eric Korpi, Kaunakakai, Moloka‘i

Kamaka Mahi Gunderson, Pāhoa, Hawai‘i Island

George Mavrothalassitis, Honolulu, O‘ahu

Katie Mecklenburg, Wailuku, Maui

Angelina Mercado, Honolulu, O‘ahu

Nakanaela Nathaniel, Volcano, Hawai‘i Island

Melissa Will, Kahului, Maui

The CAB is an adjunct to the Board of Directors. It provides feedback to HPR management on station programming and community outreach opportunities. Members were selected from 79 nominations from across the Islands. Each member will serve a two-year term. More about the CAB.

In addition, HPR sends its appreciation and fond aloha to the following individuals who are retiring from the Board of Directors:



Thomas Benedict (Honolulu, 2021-2022)

Barbara A. Hastings (Hawai‘i Island, 2013-2022 )

Barry Rivers (Maui, 2013-2022)

Benedict served as Chair of the Community Advisory Board, and served on HPR's Board of Directors in an ex-officio position.