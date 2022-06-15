2022 Public Radio Tech Survey Now Open

For many of us, the past two years have shifted when and how we access the news and our favorite programs. To help us stay in touch with your evolving preferences, so we may better serve you, HPR has accepted an invitation from Jacobs Media to participate in their nationwide Public Radio Tech Survey . Your local voice will contribute to findings that help HPR, as well as radio stations across the country.

Take the survey now

Tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news, and updates from HPR and other sources. Whether you use all these things or not, we value your opinion.

This survey may take you 15-20 minutes to complete. Because of the many changes in technology, the survey covers a lot of ground, and the survey results help us as we plan for the future.

We hope you'll find it to be an interesting way to reflect on your own changing habits as an HPR fan and radio listener. We are so appreciative of your time and input.