HPR seeks nominations for its Community Advisory Board

If you're a passionate listener of Hawai‘i Public Radio, with ideas and feedback to share, we encourage you to nominate yourself to become a part of our Community Advisory Board.

The CAB plays an important role by helping us stay in touch with our distinct island communities. This advisory board represents the diverse needs and interests across our Islands, and provides feedback to HPR on our programming and outreach opportunities. The board also shares insight on important community issues for our news team to consider. View our list of vital community issues.

Nominate yourself, or someone else! As a statewide service, HPR is especially looking for members who reside on the neighbor islands. Learn more about our CAB and list of current members.

Submit your nomination here. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2022.