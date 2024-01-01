Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra Broadcasts

HPR and Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra have partnered to broadcast performances from the 2022-2023 Masterworks Series.

Each show is hosted by John Kalani Zak and features performances recorded live at Hawaii Theatre Center.

These performances will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music. Ways to listen & station locator.

May 14 - Dvorak's New World Symphony

HSO Principal Timpanist Brad Davis takes center stage in a thrilling concerto by GRAMMY Award-winning American composer Michael Daugherty. Dane Lam, who holds conducting posts in Australia and China, leads the HSO in the First Symphony of Honolulu born Dai-Keong Lee and Dvorak’s enduring love letter to America.

A special thanks to Hawaiʻi Youth Powered Education Designers for donating the timpani featured in tonight’s performance.

May 21 - Otomo Conducts Mendelssohn

Legendary Japanese conductor, Naoto Otomo, makes his much-anticipated return to Honolulu for a program featuring Mozart’s majestic “Haffner” Symphony and Mendelssohn’s sunny “Italian” Symphony.

May 28 - Carmina Burana

Primitive…passionate…powerful…Carmina Burana is a concert experience not to be missed! Dynamic conductor Akiko Fujimoto leads the combined forces of your Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra and O'ahu Choral Society in Carl Orff’s epic masterpiece. You'll also hear Mason Bates’ Alternative Energy; an electrifying experience of sound spanning four movements, hundreds of years, and featuring everything from junkyard percussion to techno electronics.

June 4 - Harmony Zhu Plays Clara Schumann

Piano prodigy Harmony Zhu – the youngest ever winner of the Juilliard Concerto Competition - performs the virtuosic Piano Concerto of Clara Schumann. Also on the program, Earl Lee – the most recent recipient of the prestigious Sir George Solti Conducting Award - leads the HSO in the Fourth Symphony of Johannes Brahms.

June 11 - Beethoven Symphony No. 7

Acclaimed conductor and host of the PBS miniseries Now Hear This, Scott Yoo is back to lead your Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.

Regarded by Wagner as “the apotheosis of dance”, Beethoven’s hauntingly seductive Symphony No. 7 carries a profound, rhythmic beauty to keep you on the edge of your seat. Then, masterful accordionist Hanzhi Wang performs Piazolla’s Aconcagua, fluttering with the essence of tango.

June 18 - Lalo Symphonie Espagnole

Acclaimed conductor Anthony Parnther leads the Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra in the Third Symphony of American master Florence Price. Violinist Chee-Yun also joins your HSO for a performance of Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole.

June 25 - Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20

South Korean master of the keyboard Jae-Hyuck is the soloist for the elegant Piano Concerto No. 20 of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Also on the program, former Houston Symphony Music Director Hans Graf conducts the Fourth Symphony of Robert Schumann.

July 2 - Philip Glass Violin Concerto

Lauded by the Boston Globe as having “the charisma of a rock star,” violin virtuoso Charles Yang is a member of the acclaimed crossover trio Time for Three and has collaborated with artists including Jon Batiste and Jake Shimbakuro. He joins the HSO in the First Violin Concerto of pioneering American composer Philip Glass – a piece hailed by Classic FM as “the best concerto of the last 50 years.”

July 9 - Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra

Your Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra takes center stage in an all-symphonic odyssey of Hungary’s vibrant culture of dance and folk music. Conductor Tito Muñoz leads the Masterwork’s season finale in a Hungarian festival including Brahms’ beloved Hungarian Dances, Kodáky's Dances of Galánta, and Bartók’s tour de force, Concerto for Orchestra.

