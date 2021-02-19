Operations Assistant (July 2022)

Reports to Ray Cruz, Manager of Operations

Full-time, non-exempt position. Must be able to work on weekends, irregular hours, and holidays, as needed, based on the 24/7 nature of station operations.

Minimum Job Requirements



Experience in broadcasting at a college, public or commercial radio station or equivalent

Ideal candidate for this position is a quick study, with a friendly, straightforward and compelling on-air delivery style well suited for live and recorded announcing

Strong time management and technical skills with computers, radio automation systems, and digital production and editing are required

Specific experience with Content Depot, Enco, Allegiance, Adobe Audition and Microsoft Office are strongly desired

Duties and Responsibilities



Performs multifaceted daily operations of the radio station, ensuring compliance with broadcast standards, station policies, and aspects of management of operations

Have the ability to problem solve and the ability to adapt to technical issues and topics quickly

Participates in station fund raising campaigns by preparing programs for air and assisting staff with duties needed during pledge drives

May provide services as an on-air host, as required.

Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as required.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required



Requires strong time management skills to prepare radio streams for daily and weekend-automated operations

Voice-track HPR programming and voice, edit and produce station promo spots

Skills in examining and developing station operations and procedures, formulating policy, and implementing organizational strategies and procedures

Knowledge of public radio principles, procedures, operations, and standards.

Quick decision-making and problem-solving abilities

Responsible, goal oriented and organized

Strong attention to detail and able to multitask

Confident, proactive and willing to take on workplace challenges

Working Conditions and Physical Effort



No or very limited physical effort required

No or very limited exposure to physical risk

Work is performed in a typical interior/office work environment

To apply, send your resume and cover letter to Ray Cruz at Cruz (at) hawaii publicradio (dot) org by August 31, 2022. Hawai‘i Public Radio is an EEO employer.