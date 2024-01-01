Digital News Producer (November 2024)

Hawaiʻi Public Radio is looking for a digital news producer to join our newsroom. Yes, “radio” is in the name of the organization, but HPR is expanding its reach to tell stories in new and unique ways and across multiple digital platforms. The digital space gives us the opportunity to that with photos, videos and text, but at the heart of HPR is great audio storytelling. Our goal is for our audience to access HPR content whenever, wherever and however they want to do so.

You’ll work with colleagues to highlight our reporting and help expand the content and context of our online/digital platforms, while keeping in mind the needs and interests of our state-wide island community. The goal is to deliver HPR’s award-winning journalism in multiple ways, and to continue to increase our audience beyond traditional radio listeners. Salary range is $52,000 to $57,000.

QUALIFICATIONS



Experience with digital platforms and their use in news organizations.

Experience in journalism, working in teams and producing content on deadlines.

Experience with Chartbeat, Google Analytics and other ways of analyzing website traffic.

Excellent writing and communication skills, demonstrated news judgment.

Familiarity with Hawaiʻi.

Familiarity with content management systems and AP style is a must. Familiarity with public radio and Adobe Audition is a plus.

Familiarity with graphic design software such as Canva and Photoshop

Willingness to pick up the phone, talk with and get information from a wide range of people from government officials to community activists, scientists to business executives, under-represented voices and listeners with ideas.

DESCRIPTION OF POSITION



Work with reporters, producers and editors to develop and post news content on HPR’s digital platforms, including but not limited to the website homepage, station app, NPR app, and social media accounts. Assists in finding photos and other relevant graphics to enhance visual content.

Work with the news team to highlight and elevate special content by using most appropriate digital platforms and approaches, including breaking/developing news.

Maintain schedule for web posts, story updates, special coverage promotions and other content.

Research, pitch and manage digital products to enhance HPR’s content distribution, such as podcasts and email newsletters

POSITION DUTIES



Maintain current and relevant local news content on the station's website and primary social media pages. Write appropriate, compelling and SEO-friendly headlines.

Rotate NPR, AP and other relevant partner content through daily news flow.

Edit broadcast audio recordings to upload to the station's website and NPR app.

Be alert for and responsive to breaking and developing news of importance to our community of listeners and write/update stories as necessary.

Envision and create original content as needed to supplement other station coverage.

Assist with production of HPR’s daily newsletter, Akamai Recap, as well as other existing and evolving digital newsletters.

Track digital audience trends and other engagement metrics when it comes to news content.

Be part of the evolution of digital coverage on HPR; open to novel approaches to story presentation and audience engagement.

Monitor station social media accounts and email for both news and listener interaction.

Work collaboratively with other departments including marketing and membership on station-wide digital priorities and strategy

Participate in HPR’s fundraising drives, as needed

Other duties as assigned

To apply, send cover letter and resume to Vice President & News Director Bill Dorman: bdorman@hawaiipublicradio.org.