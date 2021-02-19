Board Operator (July 2022)

Reports to Ray Cruz, Manager of Operations

HPR is looking for a Board Operator to ensure the continued operation of our stations broadcasts. This is a part-time, weekend position. Board operator shifts are 8 hours in length on Saturdays and Sundays. Covering open shifts are encouraged, depending on availability.

Responsibilities include:



Playback of programs via satellite and computer

Making live on-air announcements

Basic editing using computer software to prepare programs for broadcast

Answering phones

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:



Must be able to make live on-air announcements and perform any required on-air duties in a clear and professional manner

Ability to work independently with minimal day-to-day supervision

Proficient with computer-based systems and able to learn new platforms quickly

Self-starter

Strong problem solving abilities

Pleasant phone demeanor and innate listener/customer service ability

Prior experience in radio and/or TV operations preferred, but applicants interested in radio and HPR programming are also encouraged to apply.

To apply, send your resume and cover letter to Ray Cruz at rcruz (at) hawaiipublicradio (dot) org by August 31, 2022. Hawai‘i Public Radio is an EEO employer.