Board Operator (July 2022)
Reports to Ray Cruz, Manager of Operations
HPR is looking for a Board Operator to ensure the continued operation of our stations broadcasts. This is a part-time, weekend position. Board operator shifts are 8 hours in length on Saturdays and Sundays. Covering open shifts are encouraged, depending on availability.
Responsibilities include:
- Playback of programs via satellite and computer
- Making live on-air announcements
- Basic editing using computer software to prepare programs for broadcast
- Answering phones
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications:
- Must be able to make live on-air announcements and perform any required on-air duties in a clear and professional manner
- Ability to work independently with minimal day-to-day supervision
- Proficient with computer-based systems and able to learn new platforms quickly
- Self-starter
- Strong problem solving abilities
- Pleasant phone demeanor and innate listener/customer service ability
Prior experience in radio and/or TV operations preferred, but applicants interested in radio and HPR programming are also encouraged to apply.
To apply, send your resume and cover letter to Ray Cruz at rcruz (at) hawaiipublicradio (dot) org by August 31, 2022. Hawai‘i Public Radio is an EEO employer.