Government Reporter - October 2023

Hawai‘i Public Radio is looking for an experienced reporter to cover government issues. One focus would be the annual state-wide legislative session, but coverage would also include selective issues and stories from county councils and other government departments. We’re looking for an experienced reporter who can cover news across platforms, from on the air audio for newscasts and deeper discussions on our news talk show, The Conversation, to posting content on digital platforms.

This position also includes leading the work on a digital newsletter when the state legislature is in session. At times the work will involve covering breaking and developing news for our state-wide island community, so the ability to turn work quickly on deadlines is important. We’re looking for a self-starter with a positive attitude who can work with colleagues in a fast-paced environment with the spirit of aloha.

This is a full-time, exempt position keeping Monday through Friday hours with occasional weekend and evening work as assigned or necessary for news coverage. Typically works 40 to 45 hours a week.

QUALIFICATIONS

At least 3 years of newsroom experience; primarily in reporting; excellent writing and communication skills.

Experience working in teams and producing content on deadlines.

Familiarity with Hawaiʻi and the workings of its government are essential, as is some familiarity with public radio. Experience in broadcast and public radio extremely helpful. Professional presentation skills, including broadcast quality voice skills.

Experience with digital platforms is essential and experience in their use in news organizations is helpful.

DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

The Government Reporter will write, edit and produce short and long form news features and shorter stories for on-air newscasts and local inserts into national magazines, spot coverage and live appearances on news and talk programs as well as posting stories on HPR’s digital news platforms.

This position will be responsible for covering several stories a week for broadcast on local portions of national news magazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Experience, interest and ability to cover government are essential.

The Government Reporter will be the lead reporter and content producer for HPR’s weekly legislative newsletter, “On the Lege.” The reporter will work closely with the digital news team to publish the newsletter on deadline.

This position will contribute to additional reporting and news coverage as part of HPR’s news team—from work on series and special reports to participation in listener events such as panel discussions and other events, including HPR on-air fund drives.

POSITION DUTIES

File a combination of feature stories and shorter news pieces each week. Weekly appearances on HPR’s news/talk program The Conversation; posting online components of coverage. In addition, writes and publishes stories for hawaiipublicradio.org. May work with News Editors and Digital Producer on exclusive digital content.

Work with News Editor, Managing Editor and News Director to plan and execute coverage on a regular basis. Take part in news meetings and communicate with colleagues about story planning and developments. Other duties as assigned.

Please send resume and cover letter to Bill Dorman at bdorman@hawaiipublicradio.org

Closing date 10/31/23