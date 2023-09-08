Corporate Relations Associate (September 2023)

Hawai‘i Public Radio is looking for a community-minded business development professional to meet and work with businesses and organizations in Hawai‘i. This opportunity is for a fast-paced, collaborative person who loves HPR and working as a member of a small dynamic team. You are goal oriented motivated self-starter with a high sense of accountability, able to organize your time effectively, and all while maintaining a winning attitude. This position requires an experienced advertising sales professional who will be responsible for establishing new corporate support business, developing current business relationships and ensuring client satisfaction within the unique guidelines of a public radio station. An ideal candidate will be required to assist in the planning, organizing and conducting of corporate support strategies then implement with a high-degree of self-management. Responsibilities also include the ability to research and qualify businesses in the community for the purpose of soliciting underwriting funds to provide sustainable revenue growth for the station.

Job Summary – Do Work That Matters

Working in the corporate relations department in public broadcasting is similar to that of a salesperson in commercial broadcasting or local print media. A minimum of 2 years of successful media sales experience required. You will be expected to cold-call decision makers at local and regional businesses, meet with them to understand their goals and develop sponsorship proposals that offer marketing solutions to help them grow their business.

Required Qualifications – Do You Have?



A minimum of two years of strong and successful media sales experience in developing new business relationships

Excellent communication skills with the ability to write and present in a professional and motivating manner

Ability to communicate regarding HPR’s unique value proposition and importance

Strong analytical and strategic thinking skills, and ability to formulate successful strategies

Capacity to thrive in a fast-paced and deadline-driven environment

A fundamental belief in and ability to deliver exceptional customer service

Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail

Effective time management skills with ability to juggle multiple tasks and clients with timely and appropriate prioritization and goal attainment

Ability and willingness to accept and understand rules and procedures

Flexibility to work productively in a team

Accountability to function independently and productively off sight

General math skills and strong PC computer skills including fast typing and proficiency with MS Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint

Reliable transportation, valid driver’s license, ability to attend external meetings and participate in station events

Compensation and Benefits – HPR Offers:



Salary and comprehensive benefit plans

Targeted training and dedicated management support

Team of smart, creative, collaborative and enthusiastic people