News Producer (August 2023)

HPR is looking for an experienced journalist to join its team as a news producer. The right candidate will be comfortable covering stories in the field, developing and communicating with sources and contacts, and doing original stories. This position includes cross-training for the producer role on HPRʻs news/talk program The Conversation, as well as the ability to back up the position of Digital News Producer as needed.

Qualifications: At least 3 to 5 years’ experience as a professional journalist. Experience in broadcast journalism is preferred, knowledge of Hawaiʻi is essential. Experience and ability to work as part of a team, adhering to regular deadlines and working under time constraints.

Description of Position: Reporting to the Managing Editor, the news producer will be part of the daily news flow of the news department of HPR. This includes planning and executing story coverage in consultation with the Managing Editor and the News Director, as well as covering breaking and developing news. Work will primarily appear on HPRʻs News Magazine programs: Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Position Duties: Duties would include field work covering breaking and developing news, gathering audio elements and writing and producing stories. For the right candidate, this will grow to include on-air work. Position also involves cross-training and contributing to HPR’s daily news/talk program The Conversation as a producer. This would include control room work, researching and setting up interviews. Over time, the position would include doing interviews and editing them for air. The producer will also train as a back-up producer for HPRʻs digital news team, and perform other duties as required by news flow and the needs of the newsroom. Work also includes participation in HPR station events, including on-air membership campaigns.

Please send resume and cover letter to Bill Dorman at bdorman@hawaiipublicradio.org

