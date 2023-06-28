Hawai‘i Public Radio (HPR) is a community-driven public media network whose mission is to educate, inform, connect, and entertain. HPR’s two program streams are broadcast over the air, and also available via the web, smart speakers, and the HPR app. HPR-1 features news, talk, and entertainment programming, and HPR-2 is your home for classical music.

HPR is a vital source for trustworthy news and information, enlightening stories and conversations, good music, companionship and community connections for listeners statewide and beyond. All that HPR is today, and aspires to be in the future, is possible thanks to exceptional support from the community we serve.

The membership team, in cooperation with colleagues across the station, designs and implements integrated fundraising, communication and outreach strategies to engage with listeners and supporters and secure the financial resources necessary to support the work and continued growth of this fiercely independent enterprise. Developing and sustaining trusted relationships with key donors is among the station’s strategic priorities to assure its viability and strong connection to the community we serve.

HPR Major and Planned Giving/Donor Relations Manager

Position Summary:

Manage a portfolio of donors and prospects with the capacity to make contributions of $3,000 or more in support of annual operating and program specific projects. Create and implement systematic, donor-centered stewardship and qualification plans. Create written communications for donor engagement, solicitation, renewal and acknowledgement, stewardship reports and other materials tailored to individual donors. Plan, execute and/or participate in events related to donor cultivation and stewardship. Contribute to the expansion of the planned giving program and Legacy Society.

Position Responsibility:



Manage a dedicated portfolio of donors and prospects within moves management.



Strategically cultivate and solicit donors and prospects with a focus on deepening donor relationships, learning a donor’s passions and interests, and identifying the best way to connect them to HPR and funding opportunities.



Develop effective stewardship plans to strengthen the relationship and explore other avenues for support.



Develop written plans, proposals, reports and other donor communications.



Work with Membership team to qualify major donor prospects to ensure the growth of the HPR donor pool.



Maintain accurate donor records in database.



Provide regular updates and reports on prospect management and fundraising results.



Achieve annual fundraising goal and assist with meeting overall Membership goal.



Participate in station donor events and membership campaigns



Work collaboratively with Membership team and colleagues across the station.



Other duties as assigned.

Required Education and Experience:



Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience required.



Minimum of 3 years of development experience with demonstrated success in qualifying donors and soliciting gifts.



Strong communication, written and verbal, and interpersonal skills



Results-oriented, organized, good time management skills



Team player, people-oriented



Experience working with database systems and MS Office



Knowledge of planned giving vehicles desirable



Personal connection to HPR’s mission and work and capacity to represent the values, programming and impact of HPR to our community

Work Environment:

Job location: Honolulu, Hawai‘i. Major and Planned Giving Manager typically works 40 to 50 hours a week. Must be able to work a flexible schedule as needed to attend donor meetings, station and community events, participate in on-air campaigns, occasional Neighbor Island travel. Some flexibility for hybrid work as needed.

Position Details:

Position is full-time, exempt and benefits eligible. Benefits package includes paid time off, paid holidays, medical, dental and vision insurance, 403(b) retirement plan with employer matching. Position reports to HPR Vice President & Assistant General Manager.

To Apply:

Application deadline is August 5, 2023. Email or direct mail current resume and cover letter explaining your interest in and qualifications for the position as detailed in the job description.

Email: members@hawaiipublicradio.org

Mail: Hawai‘i Public Radio, 738 Kāheka St, Honolulu HI 96822