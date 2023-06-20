News Editor (June 2023)

Hawaiʻi Public Radio is looking for a seasoned news professional to work with our growing team as a News Editor.

As News Editor, you’ll be working with several reporters on their story selection and development, as well as editing their scripts. You’ll work with the Managing Editor and the News Director to plan and execute coverage on a regular basis, and take part in news meetings and other communications with colleagues to help develop story planning and coverage. Potential for on-air work with the right candidate.

This position also involves working with the hosts of our main daily news magazine programs, Morning Edition and All Things Considered—updating and turning around content as the news day develops. That includes helping to coordinate online coverage as news and events warrant. You’ll back up other editors and cross train to oversee other areas of the newsroom as needed, and help guide news series and other special projects. You’ll also be involved with coverage and guest ideas for our daily news talk program, The Conversation.

College degree and at least five years of professional journalism experience required. Knowledge of Hawaiʻi is an important part of this job. Preference is for a primary background in broadcast journalism; public radio experience is helpful. Excellent writing and editing skills are needed, along with solid news judgement.

Minimum 5-7 years in professional journalism, preferably with some experience in a supervisory position as an editor, team leader or similar role. Strongly prefer experience in broadcast and breaking news; familiarity with public radio is a must, experience in this area is a definite plus. Must have experience working in teams and on deadline. Knowledge of Hawaiʻi required.

Reporting to the News Director and working with the Managing Editor, the News Editor will work with several reporters, the full-time local hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered as well as the part-time weekend local host, helping to shape and edit the day’s news coverage across on-air and online platforms.



Help develop and repurpose content elements from reporters, talk shows, and outside content partners.



Help shape and develop planning calendars and long-term projects, as well as daily/weekly news content.



Work with reporters on story ideation, execution, and copy editing.



Contribute to planning and execution of enterprise stories, series, and other special coverage.



Help coordinate information flow among various members of the news and talk teams and other station personnel as needed to keep all in the editorial/logistical loop.



Edit copy and oversee coverage of late day news and help prepare stories for next-day newscasts.



Edit copy. This includes reporter stories, copy-sound pieces, newscasts, and material from content partners.



Help develop and manage relationships with content partners and content contributors, assist in expanding and broadening community voices heard on the air.



Participate in strategic planning for news and talk functions of the station.



Oversee news magazine hosts, including Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and weekend news host.



Take part in semi-annual membership campaigns and other station activities.



Other duties as assigned by the News Director.

To apply, email resume and cover letter to bdorman@hawaiipublicradio.org