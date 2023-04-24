Director of Community Engagement and Strategic Initiatives - April 2023

POSITION SUMMARY: The Director of Community Engagement and Strategic Initiatives is a senior staff-level position reporting directly to Hawaii Public Radio’s President and General Manager. The director will be responsible for identifying community engagement initiatives that connect HPR’S content and programming to the community via in-person events. The director will also be responsible for working with HPR’S President and General Manager to advance HPR’S strategic plan by working with the senior staff team, HPR departments, HPR’S Board of Directors, HPR’S Community Advisory Board, and community partners.

QUALIFICATIONS: The successful candidate will have significant experience in facilitating conversations leading to coalescing and achieving goals. Candidate should have experience in developing and implementing strategic plans and have experience in developing in-person talk experiences. A bachelor’s degree in an area that matches the duties and responsibilities expressed within this job description. The successful candidate should have a strong understanding of our community, including the ability to bring diverse members of the community together to engage with the station. An understanding and passion for public radio is beneficial. Candidate should have strong skills in the following areas: oral and written communication; use of Microsoft Office products including Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint; working with diverse members of our team; and a commitment to high-quality standards.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:



The director will work with the president and general manager, senior staff, the HPR board of directors, and other relevant thought leaders to maintain the strategic plan relevant and up-to-date. This includes reformatting the strategic plan for ease of use and effective presentation formats, including a digital format for HPR’S website.

The director will identify items within the strategic plan that need to be elevated and advanced and will work with department team leaders to coordinate efforts to advance strategic goals and objectives.

The director will work with members of the community to identify additional strategic objectives and goals that advance HPR’S mission and that elevate our community.

The director, in partnership with HPR’S President and General Manager, will work with HPR’S Board of Directors and Community Advisory Board to update the strategic plan on an annual basis.

The director will work with HPR content producers, including the news department, classical music hosts, and HPR’S program director, to identify relevant locally produced content that should be advanced to community conversation events. These community engagement projects should include areas throughout the state of Hawaii.

The director will work with community leaders to identify issues where HPR can serve as a community connector and a partner in advancing conversations related to these issues.

The director will serve as a member of HPR’S senior team and actively participate in weekly meetings, and attend board and committee meetings as needed.

The director will participate in HPR’S membership campaigns as a host and/or producer.

This is a full-time exempt position, eligible for HPR benefits. The director will typically work 40 to 50 hours a week, with some flexibility for hybrid work as needed.

Starting salary is $65,000, based on experience, ability, skills, and knowledge.