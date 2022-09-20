Digital News Producer (September 2022)

We’re looking for an experienced news professional to work with our growing team as a News Editor. Primary responsibilities would include working with several reporters on story selection, development and copy editing, as well as dealing with breaking and developing news throughout the broadcast day.

This position also involves working with the hosts of our main daily news magazine programs, Morning Edition and All Things Considered—updating and turning around content as the news day develops. That includes helping to coordinate online coverage as news and events warrant. You’ll back up other news editors and cross train to oversee other areas of the newsroom as needed, and help guide news series and other special projects.

College degree and at least five years of professional journalism experience required. Preference is for a background in broadcast journalism; public radio experience is a plus. Excellent writing and editing skills are needed, along with solid news judgement.

The ideal candidate will also bring knowledge of Hawaiʻi—perhaps a kamaʻaina stranded in another state or country anxious to return to a place that appreciates someone who understands the kuleana of a community-licensed public radio station and who didn’t have to Google either of those words and understands that certain ad formats don’t accept diacritical marks.

The folks in our newsroom reflect the diversity, tolerance and inclusion of the community where we live and work. The spirit of aloha is as vital a part of our newsroom as the AP stylebook and the NPR Ethics Handbook and in fact takes precedence if there are any conflicts.

QUALIFICATIONS—College degree in relevant field; 5 years or more in professional journalism, at least two years in a supervisory position as an editor, team leader or similar experience. Strongly prefer experience in broadcast and breaking news; familiarity with public radio is a must, experience in this area is a definite plus. Experience working in teams and on deadline. Knowledge of Hawaiʻi strongly preferred.

DESCRIPTION OF POSITION—Reporting to the News Director and working with another News Editor, this News Editor will work with several reporters, the local hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered and will help shape and edit the day’s news.

POSITION DUTIES— As a News Editor, you’ll be working with several reporters on their story selection and development, as well as editing their scripts. You’ll work with another News Editor and the News Director to plan and execute coverage on a regular basis, and take part in news meetings and other communications with colleagues to help develop story planning and coverage. Potential for on-air work with the right candidate.

Routine duties include editing scripts, preparing audio and written content for air and for digital platforms. You’ll also contribute to additional reporting and news coverage as part of HPR’s news team—from work on series and special reports to participation in listener events such as panel discussions and other events, including HPR on-air fund drives. Other duties as assigned.

To apply, email resume and cover letter to bdorman@hawaiipublicradio.org.

