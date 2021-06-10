News Editor - January 2023

Hawaiʻi Public Radio is looking for a seasoned news professional to work with our growing team as a News Editor.

Primary responsibilities include working with several reporters on story selection, development and copy editing, as well as dealing with breaking and developing news throughout the broadcast day, especially shaping coverage for late afternoon and next morning programming.

This position also involves working with the hosts of our main daily news magazine programs, Morning Edition and All Things Considered—updating and turning around content as the news day develops. That includes helping to coordinate online coverage as news and events warrant. You’ll back up other editors and cross train to oversee other areas of the newsroom as needed, and help guide news series and other special projects.

College degree and at least five years of professional journalism experience required. Preference is for a primary background in broadcast journalism; public radio experience is helpful. Excellent writing and editing skills are needed, along with solid news judgement and knowledge of Hawaiʻi.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum 5-7 years in professional journalism, preferably with some experience in a supervisory position as an editor, team leader or similar role. Strongly prefer experience in broadcast and breaking news; familiarity with public radio is a must, experience in this area is a definite plus. Experience working in teams and on deadline. Knowledge of Hawaii required.

DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:



Reporting to the News Director and working with the Managing Editor, the News Editor will work with several reporters, the full-time local hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered as well as the part-time weekend local host, helping to shape and edit the day’s news coverage across on-air and online platforms.



Help develop and repurpose content elements from reporters, talk shows, and outside content partners.



Help shape and develop planning calendars and longer term projects, as well as daily/weekly news content.



Work with reporters on story ideation, execution, and copy editing.



Contribute to planning and execution of enterprise stories, series, and other special coverage



Help coordinate information flow among various members of the news and talk teams and other station personnel as needed to keep all in the editorial/logistical loop



Edit copy and oversee coverage of late day news and help prepare stories for next-day newscasts

POSITION DUTIES:



Edit copy. This includes reporter stories, copy-sound pieces, newscasts, and material from content partners.



Help develop and manage relationships with content partners and content contributors, assist in expanding and broadening community voices heard on the air.



Participate in strategic planning for news and talk functions of the station



Oversee news magazine hosts, including Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and weekend news host.



Other duties as assigned by the News Director

To apply, send your resume and cover letter to Bill Dorman: bdorman@hawaiipublicradio.org.

HPR is an equal employment opportunity employer.