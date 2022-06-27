Stargazer June 27 - July 3, 2022: New research into the interior of Jupiter

Today HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence speaks with bassist/keyboardist Pete Sears about his fascinating career. The Diamond Head crater fest veteran shares music and stories about his new band Moonalice, with Lester Chambers of the Chambers Brothers, including details about their new EP, Full Moonalice Volume One. In addition to performing on some of the biggest songs of all time with Rod Stewart and Jefferson Starship, he shares some remarkable experiences with the Grateful Dead, too! Pete will even offer us a little exclusive musical performance.

Listen • 13:39