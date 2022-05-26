Donate
HPR's All Things Considered remembers guest and drum legend Alan White

Hawaii Public Radio | By Dave Lawrence
Published May 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM HST
We’re remembering a one-time guest of HPR's All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence, the legendary British drummer Alan White who died Thursday, May 26 at 72 after a brief unnamed illness at his home in Seattle.

Alan played on some of rock's -- and the world’s -- biggest songs, and with some of the most critically acclaimed artists – John Lennon, George Harrison, Joe Cocker and Ginger Baker of Cream among them — though, it was perhaps his decades with British progressive rock pioneers Yes that he may be most remembered for. And it was when Yes played Hawaiʻi in April 2012 that he spoke with HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence. We share highlights of that interview to remember drum legend Alan White.

MORE:

Hear the complete 2012 interview:

Hear Dave's 2012 interview with the late Yes bassist Chris Squire:

Hear Dave's 2012 interview with legendary Yes guitarist Steve Howe:

Hear Dave's many chats with longtime Yes vocalist Jon Anderson:

2006 phoner:

2006 Hawaii Theatre:

2013:

2020:

