HPR's All Things Considered remembers guest and drum legend Alan White

We’re remembering a one-time guest of HPR's All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence, the legendary British drummer Alan White who died Thursday, May 26 at 72 after a brief unnamed illness at his home in Seattle.

Alan played on some of rock's -- and the world’s -- biggest songs, and with some of the most critically acclaimed artists – John Lennon, George Harrison, Joe Cocker and Ginger Baker of Cream among them — though, it was perhaps his decades with British progressive rock pioneers Yes that he may be most remembered for. And it was when Yes played Hawaiʻi in April 2012 that he spoke with HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence. We share highlights of that interview to remember drum legend Alan White.

