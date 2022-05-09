Led Zeppelin fans, here's one you don't want to miss! Deborah Bonham, kid sister of legendary Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, along with guitarist Peter Bullick, join HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence to discuss their new Bonham-Bullick album and stories about how they met, plus connections to Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers, as well as insight into the ways James Brown affected she and her brother John's own musical output.

Listen • 11:51