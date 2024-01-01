Corporate Relations Associate (May 2024)

This is a full-time position on O‘ahu and is currently on a hybrid schedule. It requires an experienced advertising sales professional who will be responsible for establishing new corporate support business, developing current business relationships, and ensuring client satisfaction within the unique guidelines of a public radio station. This is a great opportunity for a fast-paced, collaborative person who is a goal-oriented, motivated self-starter with a high sense of accountability, independence and effective time management.

Job Summary – Do Work That Matters

Working in the corporate relations department in public broadcasting is similar to that of a salesperson in commercial broadcasting or local print media. A minimum of 2 years of successful media sales experience is required. You will be expected to cold-call decision makers at local and regional businesses, meet with them to understand their goals, and develop sponsorship proposals that offer marketing solutions to help them grow their business.

Required Qualifications – Do You Have?



A minimum of two years of strong and successful media sales experience in developing new business relationships



Excellent communication skills with the ability to write and present in a professional and motivating manner



Ability to communicate HPR’s unique value proposition and importance



Strong analytical and strategic thinking skills, and ability to formulate successful strategies



Capacity to thrive in a fast-paced and deadline-driven environment



A fundamental belief in and ability to deliver exceptional customer service



Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail



Effective time management skills with ability to juggle multiple tasks and clients with timely and appropriate prioritization and goal attainment



Ability and willingness to accept and understand rules and procedures



Flexibility to work productively in a team



Able to function independently and productively off sight



General math skills and strong PC computer skills including fast typing and proficiency with MS Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and sales CRMs



Reliable transportation, valid driver’s license, ability to attend external meetings and participate in station events

Compensation and Benefits – HPR Offers:

Salary (range $50,000 to $65,000 base Plus commission) and comprehensive benefit plans

Targeted training and dedicated management support

Team of smart, creative, collaborative and enthusiastic people



How To Apply

Please email COVER LETTER and RESUME to cgelman@hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawai‘i Public Radio is an EEO employer.