Celebrate World Ocean Day at Maui Ocean Center with a day of family-friendly activities honoring Hawaiʻi’s marine life and coral reefs. Guests can enjoy a take-home art printing activity with Hex Press Maui, draw their favorite marine animal, meet marine naturalists, explore a coral feeding station, and take part in a shark tooth dig.

In the Sphere Theater, experience Koholā, a film by Daniel Sullivan highlighting Humpback whales’ annual migration to Hawaii. Guests can also enjoy the 3D Humpbacks of Hawaii film with a recent update of higher definition.

Special kamaʻāina rates are available. Reserve now at mauioceancenter.com.