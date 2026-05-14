WHAAM! at Wainaku

WHAAM! brings together an exceptional lineup of chefs, artists, mixologists, musicians, and creatives for a one-night-only experiential event intended to awaken the senses.

Guests can expect an immersive atmosphere featuring culinary artistry by Ernie Gray (Poke Market), Brian Hirata (Na’au Hilo), Mark Pomaski (Moon & Turtle), Sheldon Simeon (Tin Roof and Tiffany’s), and Jeremy Van Kralingen (Ola Brew Co), alongside craft beverages and cocktails developed by Soni Pomaski, Tyson Takiue, and Brandon Waihe’e.

Inspired by the bold energy of pop art and underground creative culture, the evening transforms the Wainaku property into a living canvas filled with visual art, music, movement, flavor, and surprise. Guests will experience live art activations by Kristie Fujiyama Kosmides and Daniheux, alongside live music by Hilo Honeys, and soundscapes by DJ Thunder Bunny and Yellow Streetlights.

Come dressed to the theme and be part of the art.

Every ticket directly supports Hawai‘i Island Art Alliance, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, and its work to expand access to arts and cultural programming across Hawai’i Island. Limited general admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase.