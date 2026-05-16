Welcome to The Hellmouth at Proof Social Club

Proof Social Club becomes The Bronze with a special Buffy The Vampire Slayer event -- Welcome to The Bronze. Trivia, costume contest, demonic pinatas and live music by Vanessa Hathaway and The Yoyos

Saturday

May 16

Buffy Night: 7pm no cover for Buffy night

Live Music: 9pm 21+ $10 cover, $5 student ID

Proof Social Club

1154 Fort Street Mall #10

Honolulu, HI 96813