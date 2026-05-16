Welcome to The Hellmouth at Proof Social Club
Welcome to The Hellmouth at Proof Social Club
Proof Social Club becomes The Bronze with a special Buffy The Vampire Slayer event -- Welcome to The Bronze. Trivia, costume contest, demonic pinatas and live music by Vanessa Hathaway and The Yoyos
Saturday
May 16
Buffy Night: 7pm no cover for Buffy night
Live Music: 9pm 21+ $10 cover, $5 student ID
Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10
Honolulu, HI 96813
Proof Social Club
10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10Honolulu, Hawaii 96813