© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Welcome to The Hellmouth at Proof Social Club

Welcome to The Hellmouth at Proof Social Club

Proof Social Club becomes The Bronze with a special Buffy The Vampire Slayer event -- Welcome to The Bronze. Trivia, costume contest, demonic pinatas and live music by Vanessa Hathaway and The Yoyos

Saturday
May 16
Buffy Night: 7pm no cover for Buffy night
Live Music: 9pm 21+ $10 cover, $5 student ID

Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10
Honolulu, HI 96813

Proof Social Club
10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets
Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813