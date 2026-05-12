Talk Story: Milton Randell Kaka

The Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore recently announced its upcoming schedule for its Talk Story & Makeke program for May 2026. The bi-monthly program celebrates the stories, talents, and traditions of our island community with feature speakers. Free and open to the public, the events typically take place every second and fourth Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. in the hotel’s conference room (dates subject to change).

This month’s Talk Story speaker is Milton Randell Kaka, a native Maori from New Zealand who currently works as a musician for the world famous Polynesian Cultural Center on the island of Oahu. For the past 20 years he has travelled the world with PCC documenting and creating videos of all the countries they visit. Milton has always had a passion to create short films, especially stories about his family and the Polynesian people.

While there, guests can explore the “Hauoli Makeke,” a vibrant marketplace in the hotel’s courtyard featuring handmade goods and cultural creations. Offerings include Samoan weaving, Tahitian art, locally crafted jewelry, Tongan apparel, and more from talented local artisans and entrepreneurs. Past vendors have included Hailama Designs, Koa Jewelry, MELT Massage, and Shogo’s Gift Shop.