Taikoza - Voice of the Earth

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 2025

New York's Acclaimed Japanese Taiko Ensemble Taikoza

Makes Its Hawaiʻi Debut with Voice of the Earth

Two Performances Only — Hilo and Oʻahu, June 20–21, 2025

HONOLULU, HI — For the first time in its history, Taikoza — New York's celebrated Japanese taiko ensemble — will perform in Hawaiʻi this June. The ensemble brings its acclaimed concert Voice of the Earth to two island venues: the Performing Arts Center at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo on Friday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m., and Waipahu Taiyoji Temple on Oʻahu on Saturday, June 21 at 3:00 p.m.

Voice of the Earth is a breathtaking concert celebrating the change of seasons and the power of Nature through the ancient art of taiko drumming. Taikoza weaves together an extraordinary palette of sound and movement: thunderous taiko drums, the haunting beauty of bamboo shakuhachi and shinobue flutes, and colorful traditional dances. The result is a performance that is at once deeply rooted in Japan's vibrant musical traditions and strikingly original.

“Something strange and wonderful — thunder and lightning and the sea crashing against a cliff — expressed through merciless rhythms and fluttering melodies.”

Led by Musical Director Marco Lienhard — a master of taiko, shakuhachi, shinobue, and noh flute — Taikoza features an ensemble of exceptional artists: MacConnell Evans and Yukiyo Takaishi on taiko, and Maddie Hopfield in dance and taiko. Lienhard has been performing professionally since 1981 and spent 18 years with the legendary Japanese ensemble Ondekoza, one of the world’s most revered taiko organizations. The group has performed across Europe, Asia, and throughout North America, appearing on ESPN and at the Sumo Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Taikoza also contributed to the soundtracks of Nintendo’s Red Steel 1 and Red Steel 2.

The June 20 Hilo concert at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Performing Arts Center is a special event featuring guest performers Taishoji Taiko and Puna Taiko — bringing together taiko traditions from New York and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi for an unforgettable evening.

The June 21 Oʻahu performance at Waipahu Taiyoji Temple is an all-ages event, welcoming families and community members of all backgrounds to experience this powerful art form in an intimate and meaningful setting.

Supported by First Hawaiian Bank Foundation

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Performance 1

Friday, June 20, 2025 | 5:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo

Hilo, Hawaiʻi

With special guests: Taishoji Taiko & Puna Taiko

Performance 2

Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 3:00 p.m.

Waipahu Taiyoji Temple

Waipahu, Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi

All-Ages Event

Tickets & Information: www.taikoza.com

ABOUT TAIKOZA

Taikoza is New York’s premier Japanese taiko ensemble, blending the power of taiko drumming with the haunting tones of shakuhachi and shinobue flutes and the grace of traditional Japanese dance. Founded and directed by Marco Lienhard — a performing professional since 1981 and an 18-year member of the legendary Ondekoza ensemble in Japan — Taikoza has performed internationally across Europe, Asia, and North America, and has appeared on ESPN and at the Sumo Tournament at Madison Square Garden. The group has contributed to the soundtracks of Nintendo’s Red Steel 1 and Red Steel 2. Their Hawaiʻi performances mark the ensemble’s debut in the islands.

MEDIA CONTACT

Marco Lienhard

646-418-8808

Taikoza@gmail.com

www.taikoza.com

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