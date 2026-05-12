Sticker Hunt at Wet’n’Wild Hawaiʻi to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Volcanic Wedgeee

Celebrate the one-year anniversary of Volcanic Wedgeee with a park-wide Sticker Hunt at Wet’n’Wild Hawaiʻi. Each Sunday in May, guests can take part in a fun, interactive treasure hunt featuring hidden Volcanic Wedgeee stickers placed throughout the park. Each sticker comes with an instant prize

Saturday, May 16, 2026 – Squish Mania Weekend // Sunday, May 17, 2026 // Recurring: Every Sunday in May during park hours

The hunt is on at Wet’n’Wild Hawaiʻi! Each Sunday in May, four exclusive Volcanic Wedgeee stickers will be hidden throughout the park—some easy to spot and others tucked away for a more adventurous search.

Guests are invited to visit the park on any Sunday in May and explore in search of hidden stickers placed in guest-accessible areas. Each sticker includes a prize card, and once found, guests instantly win the prize listed—ranging from season passes and 1-day tickets to ice cream vouchers, standard cabana vouchers, parking vouchers, and more. Prizes can be redeemed at the Will Call Ticket Box Office.

Kick off the celebration early with Squish Mania Weekend on Saturday, May 16. The first 100 kids ages 4 to 12 who enter the park before 11:30 a.m. will receive a free squishy toy (limit one per child, child must be present, while supplies last). Beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the wave pool screen, Surprise Dumpling Giveaways will take place every 15 minutes. Guests can enter each round by picking up a lottery ticket, with the first 50 guests eligible per round. Once a winner is announced, that round ends and a new round begins, keeping the excitement going throughout the afternoon.

This event is included with regular park admission or season pass, making it a perfect way to add extra excitement to a day of rides, slides, and summer fun.

SPECIAL PROMOTION:

Turn one visit into everyday fun with the Wet’n’Wild Hawaiʻi Summer Pass, available for a limited time at $49.99. The pass includes unlimited visits all summer long and access to signature events through Labor Day, September 7. Offer ends May 25, 2026.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL (808) 674-9283 OR VISIT www.wetnwildhawaii.com

