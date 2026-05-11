STARRY NIGHT CINEMA: ZOOTOPIA 2

GATES OPEN AT 6pm

Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents another Starry Night Cinema event! Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents another Starry Night Cinema event! Bring a low-back beach chair and/or a blanket and spread out on the lawn for a special screening of ZOOTOPIA 2. Come early and enjoy preshow entertainment by SUNNY KALAMA and activities for the kids before the film. You can also purchase food and drinks! Join us for some FREE FAMILY FUN!

No coolers or outside food/beverages allowed, including water bottles.

ABOUT THE FILM: Rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De'Snake arrives in Zootropolis and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. 2026 Nominee for Best Animated Feature Film. Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. Amazing cast including Shakira, Macaulay Culkin, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Andy Samberg, Mario Lopez, Michael J. Fox, Dwayne Johnson and many more.

Rated PG / Running time: 1 hour 50 minutes

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

If it's rainy, the film will still be shown in Castle Theater with seating first-come, first-served.