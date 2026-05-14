STARRY NIGHT CINEMA: LILO & STITCH

Gates open at 6:00 pm

Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents another Starry Night Cinema event! Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents another Starry Night Cinema event! Bring a low-back beach chair and/or a blanket and spread out on the lawn for a special screening of LILO & STITCH. Come early and enjoy preshow entertainment by SUNNY KALAMA and activities for the kids before the film. You can also purchase food and drinks! Join us for some FREE FAMILY FUN!

No coolers or outside food/beverages allowed, including water bottles.

ABOUT THE FILM: Stitch, an extraterrestrial entity, comes to Earth after escaping prison, where he tries to impersonate a dog. Things take a turn when a lonely Hawaiian girl, Lilo, adopts him from an animal shelter, and he helps mend her broken family.

A live-action retelling of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated film maker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis.

Some flashing light sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Rated PG / Running time: 1 hour 51 minutes

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

If it's rainy, the film will still be shown in Castle Theater with seating first-come, first-served.